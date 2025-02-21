Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales begin life after Warren Gatland as Matt Sherratt embarks on his interim tenure with a tricky test against Ireland.

Sherratt, coach of Cardiff, has been installed until the end of the tournament as the Welsh Rugby Union begin their search for a permanent successor to Gatland, who left by mutual consent last week after 14 consecutive defeats.

A 15th feels likely to arrive as the tournament favourites travel across the Irish Sea to the Principality Stadium. Simon Easterby, himself in an interim role, has overseen another strong Six Nations start with Ireland two wins from two as they pursue an unprecedented third straight title.

With a couple of key injury issues within the visitors’ squad, can Wales produce a shock to inject new energy into their ailing campaign?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Ireland?

Wales vs Ireland is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 22 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.15pm. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Dan Sheehan captains Ireland in the absence of Caelan Doris, with the hooker’s elevation off the bench one of seven changes to Simon Easterby’s starting side. Tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson makes his first Test start in the front row while Joe McCarthy is fit to take his place alongside Tadhg Beirne at lock and Jack Conan begins at No 8. Behind the scrum, Mack Hansen also returns from injury on the wing while Garry Ringrose partners Robbie Henshaw in the centres, with Jamie Osborne providing an extra playmaking option at full-back. Jack Boyle is primed for a debut on the loosehead from the bench.

Line-ups

Wales XV:

Replacements:

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan (capt.), 3 Thomas Clarkson; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Jamie Osborne.

Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Jack Boyle, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Cian Prendergast; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Bundee Aki.

Odds

Wales win 20/1

Draw 80/1

Ireland win 1/25

