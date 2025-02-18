Skipper Caelan Doris injured as Ireland suffer triple blow ahead of Wales clash
Ronan Kelleher and prop Tadhg Furlong have also been ruled of the Cardiff showdown.
Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations title push has been hit by the loss of captain Caelan Doris for Saturday’s clash with Wales
And, in a further blow to Simon Easterby’s side, hooker Ronan Kelleher and prop Tadhg Furlong have also been ruled of the Cardiff showdown.
Doris has a knee issue while Kelleher and Furlong are sidelined with respective neck and calf problems.