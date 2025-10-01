Steve Diamond exits Newcastle with Gregor Townsend set to take up Red Bull role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle have parted company with director of rugby Steve Diamond as part of a management restructure, with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend set to join club owners Red Bull in a part-time advisory role.

Diamond, 56, who was appointed in January 2024, departs five days after the club began the new Gallagher Prem season with a 39-17 loss at home to Saracens.

Neil McIlroy will join Newcastle on November 1 in the newly-created role of sporting general manager and be responsible for all aspects of rugby.

Newcastle senior coach Alan Dickens will step up to take on the position of head coach, reporting directly to McIlroy.

Announcing Diamond’s departure, a club statement read: “Today, Steve Diamond, director of rugby, is stepping down from his position.

“We would like to thank Steve for his passion, contribution, and guidance which have been instrumental in supporting the club throughout this important transition.”

Townsend will spend 30 days a year working with Red Bull, in addition to continuing his Scotland commitments, the PA news agency understands.

The 52-year-old last month extended his Scotland contract until the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

It is understood the Scottish Rugby Union has no concerns about the arrangement and is satisfied it will not impact Townsend’s full-time job.

McIlroy will join with experience from holding similar roles with French rugby league side Catalans Dragons and Top 14 outfit Clermont Auvergne.

A statement announcing his imminent arrival read: “Newcastle Red Bulls are making several changes to the management structure to reflect the club’s deep and lasting commitment to developing local rugby talent through a strengthened academy program, delivering a world-class fan experience and achieving sporting excellence for years to come.”

In addition, John Fletcher, the current head of pathways with Scottish Rugby, will join on December 1 as Newcastle’s new academy and pathways director, while former Scotland captain Jonny Petrie will become managing director from Monday.

Energy drinks company Red Bull completed its takeover of Newcastle in August and outlined aspirations for the team to compete for trophies in England and Europe in the coming years.

There has since been a flurry of new signings, including the arrivals of former England wing Christian Wade and veteran Wales full-back Liam Williams.

Newcastle have finished bottom of the table in each of the last three seasons.

Before moving to Kingston Park, Diamond spent a decade in charge of Sale and also coached Saracens, the Russia national team and Worcester.

Following Worcester’s collapse in 2022, the former hooker worked with Scottish side Edinburgh as lead rugby consultant before taking on a consultancy role with the Rugby Football Union.

Newcastle return to action on Saturday afternoon at Exeter.