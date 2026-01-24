England’s Steve Borthwick says superstars must embrace the team ethic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s stars will enter the Six Nations with the freedom to show their personalities on social media after the TikTok dance released by four players last autumn went viral.

The footage of Freddie Steward, Fin Smith, Henry Pollock and Tommy Freeman performing a choreographed routine to Irish dancing music has attracted 21.9million views and been liked 2.8million times.

The clip was captioned “Post game feels!” and with the Six Nations starting in a fortnight, head coach Steve Borthwick is happy for his squad to continue generating interest in the game – with one important caveat.

“If they want to keep putting TikTok dances out, then they can,” Borthwick said.

“We need superstars. The game needs superstars. The public, the kids watching around the country and around the world want superstars.

“There was a kid at a junior rugby game I saw the other day who was wearing black tape around their head because they wanted to be like Henry Pollock.

“They want superstars and characters who inspire them and I genuinely think that’s wonderful.

“But at the same time, this is a team sport. We want superstars who play in a team and who always put the team first.

“It’s often painted that individual attention is detrimental to the team, but we want both. We want superstars and we want a team that is connected.”

England enter their opener against Wales in February 7 armed with an 11-Test winning run which sees them widely tipped to seize France’s crown, although it is Les Bleus who are bookmakers’ favourites to take the title.

For the first time since taking charge at the end of the 2022, Borthwick is having to manage expectations – and absorb selection advice from the public.

“I often meet many people who like to discuss the team. Most people tell me I have got selection wrong!

“One person stopped me the other day and told me who they would pick on the wing and that was wonderful, except they picked three wingers!

“That is the nature of it when you have good players. It’s brilliant that everybody has a view and is excited about where the team is at. And the players feel that.”