Is South Africa v Italy on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Springboks
Everything you need to know ahead of the second Test
South Africa will be seeking an improved performance amid significant rotation as they take on Italy in the second Test in Gqeberha.
The Springboks were pushed hard by their visitors in their opening encounter last weekend, with the Azzurri finishing strongly to deny the hosts their typical second-half surge.
Home coach Rassie Erasmus shuffles his side as he continues to build depth, while Gonzalo Quesada also freshens up his Italy line-up as his side seek a statement result.
Can they cause a shock by beating the world champions in their own backyard?
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is South Africa vs Italy?
South Africa vs Italy is due to kick off at 4.10pm BST on Saturday 12 July at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage from 3.50pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.
Team news
Willie le Roux becomes the eighth centurion for the Springboks as the full-back wins cap number 100 for South Africa in a side containing plenty of experience. There is still no Siya Kolisi, though, with Salmaan Moerat skippering from the second row. Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie form a new-look centre partnership outside of Manie Libbok, stationed at fly half.
Debuts, meanwhile, await giant tighthead Asenathi Ntlabakanye, sizeable lock Cobus Wiese and comparatively compact centre Ethan Hooker off the bench.
There are five changes for Italy as Niccolo Cannone captains again following an impressive showing in Pretoria last Saturday. Full-back Mirko Belloni contrasts with his opposite number Le Roux in making his first international start on what is just his second cap, with Louis Lynagh and Jacopo Trulla comprising the rest of the back three.
Sebastian Negri is a welcome returnee on the flank in a balanced back row with Manuel Zuliani and Ross Vintcent, while there are six forwards on the bench ready to provide impact again.
Line-ups
South Africa XV: 1 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Wilco Louw; 4 Salmaan Moerat (capt.), 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Grant Williams, 10 Manie Libbok; 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Edwill van der Merwe; 15 Willie le Roux.
Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Evan Roos; 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23 Ethan Hooker.
Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Niccolo Cannone (capt.), 5 Andrea Zambonin; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Ross Vintcent; 9 Alessandro Garbisi, 10 Giacomo Da Re; 11 Jacopo Trulla, 12 Marco Zanon, 13 Tommaso Menoncello, 14 Louis Lynagh; 15 Mirko Belloni.
Replacements: 16 Pablo Dimcheff, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Muhamed Hasa, 19 Matteo Canali, 20 Alessandro Izekor, 21 David Odiase; 22 Stephen Varney, 23 Giulio Bertaccini.
