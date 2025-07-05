Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa play their first fully-fledged international of 2025 as they take on Italy in Pretoria.

The Springboks shook off some of the rust with a non-capped thrashing of the Barbarians last week, but the intensity ratchets up as Italy bid to build on a win over Namibia that began their tour.

Rassie Erasmus takes few chances with his selection in a nod to Italy’s recent rise, with the South Africa boss expecting a stern test and recalling a couple of World Cup winners to his side.

Can their visitors cause a shock?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is South Africa vs Italy?

South Africa vs Italy is due to kick off at 4.10pm BST on Saturday 5 July at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 3.50pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Jesse Kriel captains the Springboks in the absence of Siya Kolisi having also led the side in the non-capped clash with the Barbarians last week. Vincent Tshituka earns an international debut in the back row with Marco van Staden filling in for the skipper on the openside, while Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse take over as the chief playmakers at 10 and 15 respectively.

It is, as is custom, a frighteningly good bench, with Willie le Roux in line for a 99th cap as one of two backs replacements - Faf de Klerk is the other as “Bomb Squad” regulars like Vincent Koch, RG Snyman and Kwagga Smith await deployment.

There’s a fresh feel to parts of the Italy side, who are without Michele Lamaro, Juan Ignacio Brex, and Sebastian Negri, among others. Lock Niccolo Cannone captains a side that also contains brother Lorenzo, while Tommaso Di Bartolomeo starts at hooker with Giacmo Nicotera (who had been due to skipper) out with a rib injury.

Gonzalo Quesada matches the Springboks with a six/two bench, with three forward debutants among his sextet of replacements: hooker Pablo Dimcheff, lock Matteo Canali and flanker David Odiase should all earn their first international caps at some stage.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Wilco Louw; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Morne van den Berg, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel (capt.), 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Kwagga Smith; 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux.

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Niccolo Cannone (capt.), 5 Andrea Zambonin; 6 Alessandro Izekor, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Alessandro Fusco, 10 Giacomo Da Re; 11 Simone Gesi, 12 Marco Zanon, 13 Tommaso Menoncello, 14 Louis Lynagh; 15 Jacopo Trulla.

Replacements: 16 Pablo Dimcheff, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Muhamed Hasa, 19 Matteo Canali, 20 Ross Vintcent, 21 David Odiase; 22 Alessandro Garbisi, 23 Giulio Bertaccini.