Is South Africa vs Georgia on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Springboks

South Africa will look to finish a busy July of international action unbeaten as they take on Georgia.

After a few clunks in their first Test win over Italy, a much-changed Springboks side kicked into gear in their second encounter with the Azzurri to emerge as convincing winners while finding time for a few tactical innovations to get the rugby world talking.

What more could Rassie Erasmus have in store with Georgia their opponents in Mbombela? The South Africa head coach welcomes back skipper Siya Kolisi into his starting side.

The visitors have had a weekend off between a 34-5 defeat to Ireland on home soil and will hope to provide a real challenge to their hosts.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is South Africa vs Georgia?

South Africa vs Georgia is due to kick off at 4.10pm BST on Saturday 19 July at Mbombela Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Siya Kolisi returns from injury to lead a Springboks side full of familiar faces - and a few new ones. It’s a fully fresh front row picked by Rassie Erasmus with three debutants in the starting team, Neethling Fouche of the Stormers joined by Edinburgh’s Boan Venter and Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe in tasting their first international action.

Cobus Wiese is surprisingly utilised at No 8 with brother Jasper serving a suspension after his red card against Italy, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu steps in at fly half. The bench, as ever, is full of talent, with seven double World Cup winners joined by star Bath prop Thomas du Toit.

Georgia make just a single change to the starting side that lost to Ireland, with Ilia Spanderashvili preferred to Tonrike Jalagonia at No 8. Jalagonia forms part of a bench that includes six forwards.

There is plenty of threat out wide in the form of free-scoring wing Akaki Tabutsadze, who is on track to become men’s Test rugby’s all-time leading try scorer in the next few years, and the brilliant Davit Niniashvili, stationed at full-back.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: 1 Boan Venter, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 3 Neethling Fouche; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Cobus Wiese; 9 Grant Williams, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Edwill van der Merwe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Damian Willemse.

Georgia XV: 1 Giorgi Akhaladze, 2 Vano Karkadze, 3 Irakli Aptsiauri; 4 Mikheil Babunashvili, 5 Lado Chachanidze; 6 Luka Ivanishvili, 7 Beka Saghinadze (capt.), 8 Ilia Spanderashvili; 9 Vasil Lobzhanidze, 10 Luka Matkava; 11 Sandro Todua, 12 Giorgi Kveseladze, 13 Demur Tapladze, 14 Akaki Tabutsadze; 15 Davit Niniashvili.

Replacements: 16 Irakli Kvatadze, 17 Giorgi Tetrashvili, 18 Beka Gigashvili, 19 Demur Epremidze, 20 Sandro Mamatavrishvili, 21 Tornike Jalagonia; 22 Tedo Abzhandadze, 23 Tornike Kakhoidze.