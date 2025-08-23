Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa will bid to bounce back from a shock defeat to Australia as the two sides tangle again in Cape Town.

The Springboks let a 22-point lead slip as the Wallabies roared to a remarkable victory with 38 unanswered points to win at Ellis Park in Johannesburg for the first time since the early 1960s.

Joe Schmidt’s side will expect a backlash, though, from the defending champions with Rassie Erasmus and his side bitterly disappointed with their first showing of the tournament.

Can they hit back and keep their title hopes alive?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is South Africa vs Australia?

South Africa vs Australia is due to kick off at 4.10pm BST on Saturday 23 August at the Cape Town Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.

Team news

South Africa lost skipper Siya Kolisi and fellow flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit to injury in a significant double blow last week, while wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe have been ruled out, too. Centre Jesse Kriel captains a much-changed side in an experienced backline steered by a returning Handre Pollard at fly half.

Franco Mostert is stationed on the blindside and Jean-Luc du Preez makes his first Springboks start in seven years at No 8. There are six forwards on a bulky bench.

Australia have also lost their captain, with Harry Wilson being “managed” after limping off in Johannesburg. Back row chum Fraser McReight takes over as skipper with Rob Valetini a welcome returnee in the back row. James

Wing Corey Toole steps in for Dylan Pietsch, who has broken his jaw, and will make his debut in an otherwise unchanged backline once more featuring veteran fly half James O’Connor.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 RG Snyman, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Franco Mostert, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez; 9 Grant Williams, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel (capt.), 14 Canan Moodie; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Kwagga Smith; 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Australia XV: 1 Tom Robertson, 2 Billy Pollard, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Fraser McReight (capt.), 8 Rob Valetini; 9 Nic White, 10 James O’Connor; 11 Corey Toole, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Nick Champion de Crespigny; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Andrew Kellaway.