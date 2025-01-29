Six Nations 2025 schedule in full: Fixtures, kick-off times and how to watch
Ireland, France, England, Scotland, Wales and Italy will again battle for supremacy in the annual tournament
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Six Nations returns this weekend with the best rugby sides in Europe again battling for spring supremacy.
Ireland will be out to defend their title after securing a second successive crown last year, though are likely to face tough opposition.
France will hope to bounce back from a disappointing tournament in 2024 as Antoine Dupont returns, while England and Wales are in need of strong campaigns after their autumn misfires.
Could this finally be Scotland’s year with Gregor Townsend’s squad looking as good as ever? Or might an improving Italy finally challenge?
With a British and Irish Lions series on the way, those hoping for selection in Andy Farrell’s squad will be keen to push their case and earn a spot on tour. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Six Nations?
The Six Nations begins on Friday 31 January, and will conclude with the final round of fixtures on “Super Saturday”, 15 March.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every match live on the BBC and ITV, who are in the final year of their joint agreement for the television rights. Live streams will be available via the BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
2025 Six Nations schedule
(All times GMT)
Round one
- Friday 31 January: France v Wales - Stade de France, Paris (8.15pm, ITV)
- Saturday 1 February: Scotland v Italy - Murrayfield, Edinburgh, (2.15pm, BBC)
- Saturday 1 February: Ireland v England - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (4.45pm, ITV)
Round two
- Saturday 8 February: Wales v Italy - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (2.15pm, BBC)
- Saturday 8 February: England v France - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.45pm, ITV)
- Sunday 9 February: Scotland v Ireland - Murrayfield, Edinburgh (3pm, BBC)
Round three
- Saturday 22 February: Wales v Ireland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (2.15pm, BBC)
- Saturday 22 February: England v Scotland - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.45pm, ITV)
- Sunday 23 February: Italy v France - Stadio Olimpico, Rome (3pm, ITV)
Round four
- Saturday 8 March: Ireland v France - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (2.15pm, ITV)
- Saturday 8 March: Scotland v Wales - Murrayfield, Edinburgh (4.45pm, BBC)
- Sunday 9 March: England v Italy - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3pm, ITV)
Round five
- Saturday 15 March: Italy v Ireland - Stadio Olimpico, Rome (2.15pm, ITV)
- Saturday 15 March: Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (4.45pm, BBC)
- Saturday 15 March: France v Scotland - Stade de France, Paris (8pm, ITV)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments