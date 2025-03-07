Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales will hope to continue their Six Nations rejuvenation as they travel north to take on Scotland at Murrayfield.

A third successive defeat may have arrived against Ireland in their last outing but Wales produced a much-improved performance under interim coach Matt Sherratt, and will fancy their chances of building on that showing in round four.

Sherratt’s side may spy a vulnerable Scotland, too, with the hosts rueing the missteps and missed kicks of a fortnight ago as they finally relinquished the Calcutta Cup.

Defeat here would surely pile the pressure on head coach Gregor Townsend, who may need a strong end to the campaign to build confidence he can still take his side to the next level.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Wales?

Scotland vs Wales is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 8 March at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage from 4pm. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Darcy Graham returns from a head injury on the wing for Scotland with Gregor Townsend otherwise keeping faith with the starting side that came so close against England a fortnight ago. Graham had feared his tournament over after a nasty clash of heads with Finn Russell during the Ireland defeat but replaces Kyle Rowe, who drops to a slightly tweaked bench, in the back three.

Wales boss Matt Sherratt makes even fewer alterations. The same 15 men who ran out against Ireland will do so again at Murrayfield, with Nicky Smith and WillGriff John once more the starting props having gone very well a fortnight ago, and Jac Morgan and Tommy Reffell continuing on the flanks. There is welcome, and significant, injury on the bench, though, with hooker Dewi Lake set for a return from a bicep injury and providing a big boost.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell (co-capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Tom Jordan, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Gregor Brown, 20 Matt Fagerson; 21 George Horne, 22 Stafford McDowall, 23 Kyle Rowe.

Wales XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 WillGriff John; 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Dafydd Jenkins; 6 Jac Morgan (capt.), 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taulupe Faletau; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Ellis Mee, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Blair Murray.

Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Aaron Wainwright; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Joe Roberts.

