Independent
Liveupdated

Scotland vs Wales LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations as visitors seek breakthrough win

Scotland bid to bounce back from their Calcutta Cup heartbreak against an improving Wales

Harry Latham-Coyle,Ciara Fearn
Saturday 08 March 2025 06:01 EST
Comments
Scotland take on Wales in the Six Nations
Scotland take on Wales in the Six Nations (PA Archive)

Scotland will be wary of a rapidly-improving Wales as they bid to bounce back from their Calcutta Cup defeat.

Finn Russell’s missed conversion denied the visitors a fifth successive success over the Auld Enemy, and raised tough questions for Gregor Townsend with another Six Nations without significant success beckoning. With France to come on the final weekend, this becomes a crucial encounter to show that progress can still be made for this group and this coaching staff.

For Wales, meanwhile, this feels like a free shot. The rapid, drastic improvements shown in Matt Sherratt’s first game as interim coach have brought the optimism back to Welsh rugby, even if defeat to Ireland extended their long losing runs to 15 games. Sherratt has insisted he has no interest in the role on a full-time basis but another strong showing here would further his reputation and instil further confidence within a young squad in need of positivity. Can they snap the streak?

Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield in our live blog below:

Gregor Townsend faces biggest match of Scotland reign with his future on the line

If Scotland had forgotten about the expectation that surrounds the squad as they prepare to welcome Wales to Edinburgh this weekend, Adam Jones was keen to remind them.

“There's no pressure on us, there's pressure on Scotland,” said the Wales scrum coach. “This is probably one of the best sides they've ever had, if not the best side they've ever had. They'll be expecting to beat us pretty comfortably at home, against a team that's lost 15 times [in a row]. We haven't put much of an underdog tag on us, but results probably dictate we are.”

Gregor Townsend faces biggest match of Scotland reign with his future on the line

Defeat to Wales in Edinburgh may be a blow that Townsend can’t recover from
Luke Baker8 March 2025 11:30

Scotland vs Wales LIVE

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the second helping of Six Nations action on the penultimate Saturday of the tournament, and a highly intriguing encounter between Scotland and Wales. The visitors come bouncing up to Murrayfield having found new life under interim boss Matt Sherratt, while Gregor Townsend’s side are still ruing the missed opportunities at Twickenham a fortnight ago with the head coach under growing pressure.

Kick off in Edinburgh is at 4.45pm GMT.

Scotland meet Wales in round four
Scotland meet Wales in round four (PA Archive)
Harry Latham-Coyle8 March 2025 10:59

