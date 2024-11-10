Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Springboks begin their November tour with a trip to a Scotland side confident that they can challenge the world champions at Murrayfield.

South Africa are back in action for the first time since securing a rare Rugby Championship crown and will be looking to again show their strength across three Autumn Nations Series matches.

But the hosts have an encouraging outing against Fiji already in the legs and will be hoping to right the wrongs of their World Cup pool-stage defeat last year.

Gregor Townsend’s side failed to break down the Springboks’ fierce defence in Marseille on that occasion but have the attacking array to trouble their visitors.

When is Scotland vs South Africa?

Scotland vs South Africa is due to kick off at 4.10pm GMT on Sunday 10 November at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 3.45pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

Team news

Gregor Townsend hands Tom Jordan his first Scotland start after the Glasgow playmaker’s debut off the bench last week, stationing the 26-year-old at full-back with fly half Finn Russell one of a number of returnees. Darcy Graham is unavailable due to a head injury but Blair Kinghorn should ensure little drop-off in quality on the wing, while a settled pack is unchanged. Six forwards are named on the bench in recognition of the visitors’ threat, including Dylan Richardson, a teammate of many of the South Africa squad at the Sharks.

The Springboks display their enviable depth by making 11 changes to the side that sealed the Rugby Championship. South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus has loaded up his bench with seven forwards, with Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit among those primed to make an impact. There’s still plenty of quality in the starting side as Eben Etzebeth is named captain, with fellow locks Franco Mostert and RG Snyman back to bolster the ranks after injury.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Blair Kinghorn; 15 Tom Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Max Williamson, 20 Josh Bayliss, 21 Jamie Ritchie; 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Stafford McDowall.

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth (capt.), 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Elrigh Louw, 8 Kwagga Smith; 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 14 Canan Moodie; 15 Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 22 Jasper Wiese; 23 Grant Williams.

