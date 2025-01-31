Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland host Italy at Murrayfield as Gregor Townsend’s side look to overcome some wretched injury luck to mount a Six Nations challenge.

Having come close on several occasions over the last few years, hope was growing that this might just be Scotland’s year before a heap of bad news on the fitness front, including the ruling out of captain Sione Tuipulotu.

Still, a winning start will be considered a must by Townsend after defeat in Rome last year to an Italian team that made such strides in the 2024 competition.

Can Gonzalo Quesada and his squad maintain that growth and open the tournament with a big win?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Italy?

Scotland vs Italy is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 1 February at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.15pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Gregor Townsend hands Stafford McDowall the first opportunity to try to fill the sizeable hole that the injured Sione Tuipulotu leaves at inside centre. The tall McDowall joins Huw Jones in midfield as hooker Dave Cherry is selected for his first appearance since the 2023 World Cup.

Duhan van der Merwe has shaken off injury fears to start on the wing in what looks a tasty backline, while Jonny Gray is a welcome returnee at lock after Scott Cummings was ruled out of the tournament.

It is a familiar looking Italy side named by Gonzalo Quesada. Tommaso Allan starts at full-back as a second playmaker to fly half Paolo Garbisi, while Dino Lamb is Federico Ruzza’s second row partner. Six forwards are named on a bulky bench, including a potential debutant in the form of loosehead prop Luca Rizzoli.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Matt Fagerson; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell (co-capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Stafford McDowall, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Gregor Brown, 20 Jack Dempsey; 21 George Horne, 22 Tom Jordan, 23 Kyle Rowe.

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Dino Lamb, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Ange Capuozzo; 15 Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Luca Rizzoli, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Ross Vintcent; 22 Alessandro Garbisi, 23 Simone Gesi.

