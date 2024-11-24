Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scotland will be out to end Australia’s hopes of a grand slam tour as the Wallabies visit Murrayfield.

Joe Schmidt’s side have beaten England and Wales as they attempt to repeat the feat of the 1984 Australian tourists by conquering all four of the Home Nations.

With a clash to Ireland to come, the Wallabies look full of confidence but know a stiff challenge is likely against this settled Scotland team.

Gregor Townsend rotated last week for the visit of Portugal and restores his squad to full strength for his side’s final fixture of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Australia?

Scotland vs Australia is due to kick off at 1.40pm GMT on Sunday 24 November at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 12.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Gregor Townsend brings back his first-choice side with only Darcy Graham retained from the starting team that beat Portugal. With no Jack Dempsey due to injury, Jamie Ritchie comes in to the back row as Matt Fagerson slides across to number eight, and Scott Cummings returns from his one-match ban after being sent off against South Africa.

Former Leicester back Harry Potter makes his Australia debut on the wing, while Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii returns to the starting centre pairing after Samu Kerevi’s suspension. The abrasive Carlo Tizzano is given an opportunity on the openside in a back row that also includes returning skipper Harry Wilson. Matt Faessler is a late withdrawal; Brandon Paenga-Amosa starts with Billy Pollard on the bench.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Matt Fagerson; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 13 Huw Jones, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Alex Craig, 20 Josh Bayliss; 21 George Horne, 22 Tom Jordan, 23 Kyle Rowe.

Australia XV: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Jeremy Williams, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Carlo Tizzano, 8 Harry Wilson (captain); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Harry Potter, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Isaac Kailea, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Max Jorgensen.

Odds

Scotland win 8/13

Draw 33/1

Australia win 7/4

