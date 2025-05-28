Sam Underhill handed four-match ban for dangerous tackle in Challenge Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England flanker Sam Underhill is set to miss Bath’s bid for the Gallagher Premiership title after receiving a four-week ban.

Underhill was cited for a dangerous tackle on Lyon full-back Davit Niniashvili during Bath’s EPCR Challenge Cup final victory in Cardiff.

The Bath forward received a yellow card from Scottish referee Hollie Davidson, but a complaint was then lodged by match citing commisssioner Philippe Lenne.

An independent disciplinary committee imposed the period of suspension, with European Professional Club Rugby stating his return to play date will be determined once his future playing schedule is confirmed.

Bath’s next fixture is a final game of the regular Premiership season against Saracens on Saturday.

That is followed by a play-off on June 6, then the Premiership final eight days later if Bath get there.

In terms of Underhill’s potential England schedule, there is a non-cap match against France on June 21, with the first Test against Argentina two weeks after that.

EPCR said: “Underhill accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, but did not accept that it warranted a red card.

“The independent disciplinary committee upheld the complaint, finding that Underhill had tackled Davit Niniashvili in a dangerous manner that warranted a red card, and it determined that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“The committee gave the player credit for his remorse and timely acceptance that he had committed an act of foul play.

“But because of his prior disciplinary record, the committee were only able to discount the entry point sanction by two weeks. They therefore imposed a four-week suspension.”

Underhill received a three-week ban in April after being sent off for a high tackle against Challenge Cup opponents Pau.

He is an integral part of the Bath armoury under head of rugby Johann van Graan, and his ban is a major blow for the club.

Premiership title success would see them complete an historic trophy treble this season, having already won the Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup.