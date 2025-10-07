Rugby’s international heavyweights join forces to deliver big blow to R360

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rugby’s international heavyweights have joined forces to deliver a significant blow to the proposed breakaway league R360 by declaring any player involved will be barred from international selection.

An unprecedented statement released by all the Six Nations unions except Wales, plus South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, is scathing of the rebel competition, urging “extreme caution” to anyone considering signing up.

R360, which is fronted by 2003 World Cup winner Mike Tindall, is also accused of being set up to profit “a very small elite”, rather than the game in general.

Coming just days after the International Rugby Players Association told its members to seek legal advice before agreeing a contract, it is a major setback to a league that was planning to launch in October next year.

If it is to go ahead – a prospect that appears increasingly unlikely – then it must do so without the game’s biggest stars.

“As a group of national rugby unions, we are urging extreme caution for players and support staff considering joining the proposed R360 competition,” the joint statement read.

“We all welcome new investment and innovation in rugby and support ideas that can help the game evolve and reach new audiences, but any new competition must strengthen the sport as a whole, not fragment or weaken it.

“The R360 model, as outlined publicly, rather appears designed to generate profits and return them to a very small elite, potentially hollowing out the investment that national unions and existing leagues make in community rugby, player development and participation pathways.

“International rugby and our major competitions remain the financial and cultural engine that sustains every level of the game — from grassroots participation to elite performance. Undermining that ecosystem could be enormously harmful to the health of our sport.

“Each of the national unions will therefore be advising men’s and women’s players that participation in R360 would make them ineligible for international selection.”