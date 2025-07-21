No doubts for Owen Farrell after late call to Lions tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owen Farrell did not hesitate to answer the call to join his fourth British and Irish Lions tour even though he was aware of the potential “poison” his involvement might generate.

Farrell captains the Lions for the first time in Tuesday’s match against the First Nations and Pasifika XV at Marvel Stadium, 17 days after arriving in Australia as an injury replacement for Elliot Daly.

The former England captain had just finished a testimonial golf day for former Saracens team-mate Jackson Wray when his father Andy called with the invitation to join the squad.

Mechanical issues with his car meant he was able to disappear to answer the phone without raising the suspicions of his golf partners.

“When I got asked to come, the first thing that popped into my head was ‘yes’,” Farrell said.

“It wasn’t a discussion. Elliot got a knock and I got a phone call. ‘Can you get ready?’ and I said ‘Yeah.’ That was it. I wanted to take the opportunity and I’m glad I’m here.”

Until his cameo against AUNZ on July 12, his most recent international appearance was at the 2023 World Cup, after which he stepped back from England to prioritise his and his family’s mental wellbeing.

It was a response to the vitriol that ensued after he was banned for a high tackle against Wales in the build-up to the tournament and the booing he received during England’s march to the semi-finals.

The 33-year-old struggles to comprehend why he is such a polarising figure but has learned to deal with the darker moments by retaining perspective, while “making sure I look after myself and giving myself a break”.

“I understand that times are different now,” he said. “Sometimes it catches fire and just takes a life of its own and goes wherever it goes and there’s momentum behind it. But no, I don’t always understand it.

“The good and the bad – both are a poison. That’s not to say that it’s all bad, but the things that should matter to us as players are the people that matter to us.

“If you go and knock on someone’s door and ask them their opinion of how you played at the weekend, you wouldn’t really listen to their answer. The people that I think we should listen to are the proper rugby people. Your mates.

“Not to say that people will just pat you on the back because you have people who will tell you how it is, but they’ll give you a real answer. If you do that and you’re in a good place yourself, then you can deal with it.

“Because there are times where people can say this, that and the other and it just go over your head. And there’s times where you’re not in the best place of all time and you’re almost waiting for something to set you off.”

Farrell – the Lions’ most experienced player – roomed with the squad’s youngest in 20-year-old Henry Pollock when the squad were in Canberra to face the ACT Brumbies.

“He’s fascinating. Fascinating. What did I learn about him that I can tell you?! He’s brilliant. His energy is nuts. He’s always on,” Farrell said of the rising star of English rugby.

“He’s always taking the mick out of people. He’s got no regard for what anyone’s done in the past or anything like that. He looks like he’s being himself, which is brilliant.”