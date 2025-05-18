Ollie Chessum says British and Irish Lions meet-up ‘like a first day of school’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England lock Ollie Chessum savoured a “first day of school” feeling as the British and Irish Lions assembled for the first time ahead of this summer’s tour of Australia.

Andy Farrell’s 38-man squad were kitted out on Sunday morning in south-west London – 10 days on from discovering news of their inclusion.

The Lions’ warm-up matches begin with a Dublin appointment against Argentina on June 20, with the first Test with the Wallabies scheduled for July 19 in Brisbane.

“I’ve chatted to a few of the boys, everyone’s had a meet up and a coffee,” said Chessum.

“There’s still a bit of awkwardness there, like a first day of school, but I’m sure everyone will settle in soon.

“We’ve got a team get-together tonight which will be good to get to know everyone better.

“It’s pretty cool wearing the kit for the first time.

“This is the pinnacle of rugby for a UK and Irish based player. You want to be involved in those Test matches and the reason everyone is here is because they perform on the biggest stage.”

Chessum is one of six second rows selected by head coach Farrell, alongside international team-mate and Lions captain Maro Itoje, Ireland trio Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy and James Ryan, and Scotland’s Scott Cummings.

The 24-year-old Leicester player, who has 28 England caps and made his international debut during the 2022 Six Nations, admits the prospect of Lions selection felt laughable until fairly recently.

“When you make your international debut, you want to keep building to that next step, but I thought there’s no way,” said Chessum, who began his career with Nottingham.

“Even though I’d played my international debut, I thought ‘I’m so out of my depth here, how do lads go from international rugby to being the best of that bunch?’.

“Four years ago, I’d probably have laughed in your face if you told me I would be here. But I’m over the moon.

“Everyone has got their own journey and I’m not going to knock mine, it’s got me here.”

England head coach Steve Borthwick, who handed Chessum his Leicester debut in 2020, was among those to offer congratulations following the selection announcement on May 8.

Future Tigers boss Geoff Parling will be in direct opposition to Chessum this summer in his role as Wallabies assistant coach before replacing Michael Cheika at Mattioli Woods Welford Road next season.

“It will be a bit of a strange atmosphere but I am looking forward to working with him,” Chessum said of Parling, who toured Australia with the Lions in 2013.