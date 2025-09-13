Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa will hope to cause one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Women’s Rugby World Cup as they take on New Zealand in the tournament quarter-finals.

The development of the Women’s Springboks has been one of the stories of the 2025 event so far, but they face a mighty task against the defending champion Black Ferns, who have won six of the nine previous editions.

New Zealand showcased their strength by beating Ireland 40-0 in their final pool game, avenging a defeat at last year’s WXV competition and powering into the knockout rounds.

But with a potentially tricky semi-final with Canada looming, Allan Bunting will know another encouraging performance may be required to continue to build momentum as the pointy end of the tournament nears.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs South Africa?

New Zealand vs South Africa is due to kick off at 1pm BST on Saturday 13 September at Sandy Park in Exeter.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the first Rugby World Cup quarter-final on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 12.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

New Zealand are without centre Sylvia Brunt, who suffered a head injury in the win over Ireland. There is better injury news for Allan Bunting with Kaipo Olsen-Baker installed at No 8, but Amy du Plesiss has been ruled out of the tournament having initially been named on the bench. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu starts on the tighthead and Maia Joseph replaces Risi Pouri-Lane at scrum half.

South Africa head coach Swys de Bruin makes 10 changes from the defeat to France, recalling some of those rested for the final pool fixture with a quarter-final spot already assured. Nolusindiso Booi captains the side from the second row and Libbie Janse van Rensburg is another key returnee at fly half, while De Bruin takes inspiration from South Africa’s men by naming seven forwards on the bench. ““We decided on the 7-1 split because of the profile of our team,” said De Bruin. “We are a team that like to dominate upfront and playing two fresh packs – in each half – against the Black Ferns is a tactical decision.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Chryss Viliko, 2 Georgia Ponsonby, 3 Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu; 4 Maia Roos, 5 Alana Bremner; 6 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7 Jorja Miller, 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker; 9 Maia Joseph, 10 Ruahei Demant (co-capt.); 11 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12 Theresa Setefano, 13 Stacey Waaka, 14 Braxton Sorensen-McGee; 15 Renee Holmes.

Replacements: 16 Atlanta Lolohea, 17 Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 18 Kate Henwood, 19 Laura Bayfield, 20 Kennedy Tukuafu; 21 Iritana Hohaia, 22 Katelyn Vahaakolo, 23 Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

South Africa XV: 1 Sanelisiwe Charlie, 2 Lindelwa Gwala, 3 Babalwa Latsha; 4 Nolusindiso Booi, 5 Danelle Lochner; 6 Sizophila Solontsi, 7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa, 8 Aseza Hele; 9 Nadine Roos, 10 Libbie Janse van Rensburg; 11 Ayanda Malinga, 12 Aphiwe Ngwevu, 13 Zintle Mpupha, 14 Maceala Samboya; 15 Byrhandre Dolf.

Replacements: 16 Luchell Hanekom, 17 Yonela Ngxingolo, 18 Nombuyekezo Mdliki, 19 Vainah Ubisi, 20 Anathi Qolo, 21 Lerato Makua, 22 Catha Jacobs; 23 Eloise Webb.