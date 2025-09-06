Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand welcome South Africa to their Eden Park stronghold for a crunch clash in the third round of the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks have gone 50 matches unbeaten at the Auckland ground but that run could come under serious threat in a fixture that is likely to have a major bearing on the shape of the tournament.

A shock defeat to Australia on home soil in their opening fixture left the Springboks on the back foot, but the world champions overcame another battling performance from the Wallabies to restore hopes of defending their title.

New Zealand, meanwhile, suffered a first ever defeat on Argentinian soil to the Pumas last time out to relinquish control of the competition, making these back-to-back meetings with their fellow heavyweights crucial.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs South Africa?

New Zealand vs South Africa is due to kick off at 8.05am BST on Saturday 6 September at Eden Park in Auckland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship live on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Flanker Ardie Savea wins his 100th New Zealand cap, following teammate Codie Taylor to the landmark as the second All Blacks centurion in two weeks. With Scott Robertson shorn of three scrum halves due to injury, Finlay Christie is given the No 9 shirt with Kyle Preson awaiting a debut off the bench.

South Africa welcome back Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit into their starting back row, a significant boost for Rassie Erasmus and his side. A settled, highly experienced side is named with Willie le Roux fit to start at full-back having withdrawn a fortnight ago with a niggle, while Jesse Kriel retains the captaincy ahead of Kolisi with the regular skipper having been “touch and go” for this game earlier this week.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Simon Parker, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Wallace Sititi; 9 Finlay Christie, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Emoni Narawa; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Fabian Holland, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi; 21 Kyle Preston, 22 Quinn Tupaea, 23 Damian McKenzie.

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Siya Kolisi; 9 Grant Williams, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Canan Moodie, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel (capt.), 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23 Ethan Hooker.