Is New Zealand vs Canada on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s World Cup semi-final

New Zealand and Canada clash in a mouthwatering Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final with a place in the showpiece decider at Twickenham on the line.

The pair have shared some memorable contests in recent years, with the Canadians securing a first-ever victory over the world champions during the Pacific Four Series last year before securing a draw in a 27-27 thriller in May.

The Black Ferns overcame an impressive South Africa in Exeter to keep their quest for a seventh world title on track, while Canada advanced past Australia in a strong showing in Bristol to reach the last four.

A fierce contest under the Friday night lights at Ashton Gate is anticipated with the victors awaiting England or France in next week’s final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs Canada?

New Zealand vs Canada is due to kick off at 7pm BST on Friday 19 September at Ashton Gate in Bristol, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

New Zealand are without rising star Jorja Miller, with the flanker ruled out of the semi-final through injury. Sylvia Brunt does return from a concussion, though, forming a midfield partnership with Stacey Waaka, while Risi Pouri-Lane partners 50th capper Ruahei Demant in the halves.

Prop Tanya Kalounivale is brought back into the starting front row, and co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu offers a highly-quality option on the openside in Miller’s absence.

Canada coach Kevin Rouet has made no changes to the side that beat Australia in their quarter-final. Sophie de Goede has shifted to lock from her previous spot at number eight.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Chryss Viliko, 2 Georgia Ponsonby, 3 Tanya Kalounivale; 4 Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5 Alana Bremner; 6 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7 Kennedy Tukuafu (co-capt.), 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker; 9 Risi Pouri-Lane, 10 Ruahei Demant; 11 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12 Sylvia Brunt, 13 Stacey Waaka, 14 Braxton Sorensen-McGee; 15 Renee Holmes.

Replacements: 16 Atlanta Lolohea, 17 Kate Henwood, 18 Amy Rule, 19 Chelsea Bremner, 20 Layla Sae; 21 Maia Joseph, 22 Theresa Setefano, 23 Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

Canada XV: 1 McKinley Hunt, 2 Emily Tuttosi, 3 DaLeaka Menin, 4 Sophie de Goede, 5 Courtney O'Donnell, 6 Caroline Crossley, 7 Karen Paquin, 8 Fabiola Forteza, 9 Justine Pelletier, 10 Taylor Perry, 11 Asia Hogan-Rochester, 12 Alexandra Tessier (c), 13 Florence Symonds, 14 Alysha Corrigan, 15 Julia Schell

Replacements: 16 Gillian Boag, 17 Brittany Kassil, 18 Olivia DeMerchant, 19 Tyson Beukeboom, 20 Laetitia Royer, 21 Gabrielle Senft, 22 Olivia Apps, 23 Shoshanah Seumanutafa