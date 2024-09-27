Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



New Zealand will be aiming to break their recent Wellington hoodoo as they host Australia in the final round of the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks have not won in the capital city since 2018, with a defeat to Argentina at Sky Stadium earlier in the competition continuing a peculiar run.

While both nations are out of the chase for the title, the Wallabies may spy an opportunity to win on New Zealand soil after coming close to staging a remarkable comeback in Sydney last week.

Defeat for Joe Schmidt’s side nonethless meant that the Bledisloe Cup will remain in Kiwi hands for another year, though.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs Australia?

New Zealand vs Australia is due to kick off at 8.05am BST on Saturday 28 September at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports +, with coverage on the channels from 7.55am BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Damian McKenzie has been left out of New Zealand’s starting side, with Beauden Barrett back after illness to start at fly half. Sam Cane wins his 100th cap for the All Blacks on the openside, with experienced scrum half TJ Perenara also handed a start in his final Test on home soil before departing for Japan at the end of the year. Anton Lienert-Brown is the beneficiary of Jordie Barrett’s knee injury.

Wing Marika Koroibete is ruled out with a wrist issue for the Wallabies as Joe Schmidt hands Dylan Pietsch a start in the back three. Jake Gordon takes the place of scrum half Nic White but Schmidt keeps continuity in the forwards, naming an unchanged starting pack for the first time in his tenure.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Luke Jacobson; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 David Havili.

Australia XV: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Dylan Pietsch, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Len Ikitau, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 Isaac Kailea, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Josh Flook.

Odds

New Zealand win 1/12

Draw 50/1

Australia win 10/1

Prediction

New Zealand 40-24 Australia

