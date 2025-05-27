Saracens boss declines to comment as Owen Farrell linked to Premiership return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saracens boss Mark McCall declined to comment on reports that former club captain and England fly-half Owen Farrell could be eyeing a Gallagher Premiership return.

Farrell left Saracens at the end of last season following a 16-year stint with the Premiership club.

He moved to France and Paris-based Racing 92, but it has proved a testing campaign for him in terms of injuries, while head coach Stuart Lancaster left the Top 14 outfit in January.

Asked by reporters about any possible Saracens return, rugby director McCall said: “It’s just not worth answering, to be honest, because as far as I know he is under contract at Racing and has a year left.

“There are so many of these stories that come out. As you know from me down the years, there is no point talking about something that is so pie in the sky. It’s better for me not to comment.”

McCall did say that he would be surprised if 33-year-old Farrell’s rugby future did not lie in coaching.

Saracens themselves are close to appointing a new attack specialist after Kevin Sorrell announced he would leaving the club when the current campaign finishes.

And while McCall said Farrell had not been interviewed for that post, he sees clear coaching credentials in the 112 times-capped ex-England skipper.

“I would be very surprised if he didn’t commit to coaching, to be honest,” McCall added.

“Rugby is in his skin. He has got a great IQ and a passion and love for it, like his dad (Andy Farrell). I would be absolutely amazed if that wasn’t what he wanted to do.

“But I can tell you it won’t be him who will be our next attack coach. He hasn’t been interviewed. He is a player for now, and has 14 months left on his contract with Racing.”