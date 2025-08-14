Louis Rees-Zammit joins Bristol as he returns to rugby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Louis Rees-Zammit has sealed his return to rugby from American football after signing for Bristol Bears.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped 32 times by Wales, announced in January 2024 that he was quitting rugby to join the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

He signed first for the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Jacksonville Jaguars but he failed to make a breakthrough with either and has opted to return to his roots.

Rees-Zammit said on the club website: “Bristol Bears was the obvious choice for me.

“I want to get fans out of their seats, create exciting moments and help people fall in the love with the game. I’m excited to return to rugby at a club that demands those values.”

The exciting winger formerly scored 42 tries in 77 appearances for Gloucester, while his try tally in a Wales shirt stands at 14.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said: “Louis is a world-class player and we’re thrilled to welcome him back to rugby union and to the Bears this season.

“He has the drive and ambition to be one of the best back-three players in the world, and his goals align perfectly with our ambitions as a club.

“At just 24 years old, we know the athlete and competitor he is. The way we play and the way he wants to play fit seamlessly together, and we’re looking forward to working with him when he joins the group tomorrow.”

Bristol begin their season against Sale Sharks in the Premiership Rugby Cup on September 13.