The British and Irish Lions will hope to bounce back from an opening defeat to Argentina as they play the Western Force in their first match on Australian soil.

The Pumas pooped the party in Dublin to leave Andy Farrell seething after the tour curtain-raiser, and the Lions head coach will be hoping for improvements in Perth.

The tourists are boosted by their contingent of Premiership finalists and URC champions with a raft of Bath, Leicester and Leinster players given starts at Optus Stadium despite some nagging injury concerns.

The home side’s lack of Wallabies, meanwhile, has prompted accusations of disrespect from the Lions hierarchy towards Australia boss Joe Schmidt - but players like Nic White and Ben Donaldson provide plenty of class and experience.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Lions vs Western Force?

The Western Force host the British and Irish Lions at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday 28 June, with kick off at 11am BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channels from 10am BST. A live stream will be available to subscribers via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

The Western Force were hoping to have Kurtley Beale at their disposal, but the veteran playmaker, who featured against the Lions in 2013, has been denied a reunion by a hamstring issue. Beale will feature for the First Nations & Pasifika XV later in the tour. Ben Donaldson is whisked in from Wallabies camp to start in his stead at full-back, with Nic White adding all of his expertise and competitive spirit at scrum half.

Ex-Northampton centre Matt Proctor provides yet more experience in the backline while there is plenty of quality up front, where former London Irish and Saracens prop Ollie Hoskins earns a final outing before retirement.

Dan Sheehan leads the Lions in their opening tour game on Australian soil, with Maro Itoje one of a number to drop out of Andy Farrell’s matchday squad after the defeat to Argentina. Only Sione Tuipulotu and Tadhg Beirne, shifted to inside centre and six respectively, retain their starting spots as Farrell rings the changes to put time into his wider squad.

Now over their URC exertions, the Leinster contingent is healthy, with Sheehan joined by eight others from the Dublin club even with Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan ruled out due to injury. Henry Pollock starts at No 8 with Elliot Daly stationed at full-back and Finn Russell taking the reins at 10.

Line-ups

Western Force XV: 1 Tom Robertson, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Ollie Hoskins; 4 Sam Carter, 5 Darcy Swain; 6 Will Harris, 7 Nick Champion de Crespigny, 8 Vaiolini Ekuasi; 9 Nic White (capt.), 10 Alex Harford; 11 Dylan Pietsch, 12 Hamish Stewart, 13 Matt Proctor, 14 Mac Grealy; 15 Ben Donaldson

Replacements: 16 Nic Dolly, 17 Marley Pearce, 18 Tiaan Tauakipulu, 19 Lopeti Faifua, 20 Reed Prinsep; 21 Henry Robertson, 22 Max Burey, 23 Bayley Kuenzie.

Lions XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dan Sheehan (capt.), 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Joe McCarthy; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Henry Pollock; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Elliot Daly.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Huw Jones, 23 Marcus Smith.