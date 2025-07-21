Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With a 1-0 lead in the Test series secured in Brisbane on Saturday, the British and Irish Lions return to midweek action as they bid to continue their unbeaten run since arriving in Australia.

A First Nations & Pasifika XV provide the opposition in Melbourne ahead of the second Test, with the invitational side replacing the Melbourne Rebels after the demise of the Super Rugby side.

The build-up to the game has been marred by an eligibility row that has seen back row Pete Samu ruled unable to feature for the home side having played his club rugby in France last season, though there is still plenty of talent in the ranks assembled by Toutai Kefu, the former Wallabies No 8 and Tonga head coach.

The Lions will hope to maintain momentum as their wider squad get a chance to impress and perhaps force their way into Andy Farrell’s thinking for Saturday’s second Test.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When do the First Nations & Pasifika XV play the British and Irish Lions?

The tour game is scheduled to kick off at 11am BST on Tuesday 22 July at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

The First Nations & Pasifika side is captained by fly half Kurtley Beale, who gets a shot at Lions redemption 12 years on from his untimely slip in the first Test. Beale is back fit after missing an outing for the Western Force earlier in the tour through injury. He steers a side that blends some of Australian rugby’s in-form Super Rugby Pacific stars with a couple of additions from the Fijian Drua on the bench.

Pete Samu may be unavailable but it’s still a strong back row group named by Toutai Kefu, with Charlie Gamble very good for the Waratahs earlier in the tour and the explosive Rob Leota on the bench. Tighthead Taniela Tupou and wing Filipo Daugunu have been released from Wallabies camp to feature.

The Lions are led by Owen Farrell, with the Englishman stationed at inside centre outside of compatriot Fin Smith. Only three of those involved in the first Test back up as Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith retain bench spots in what is an otherwise new-look Lions side.

Blair Kinghorn, who starts at full-back, and Garry Ringrose, set to feature off the bench, are welcome returnees from injury. Jamie George, Jamie Osborne, Darcy Graham, Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Tom Clarkson and Gregor Brown are all in line for their first appearances of the tour after being called up to the squad.

Line-ups

First Nations & Pasifika XV: 1 Lington Ieli, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Darcy Swain, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; 6 Seru Uru, 7 Charlie Gamble, 8 Tuaina Taii Tualima; 9 Kalani Thomas, 10 Kurtley Beale (capt.); 11 Filipo Daugunu, 12 David Feliuai, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 14 Triston Reilly; 15 Andy Muirhead.

Replacements: 16 Richie Asiata, 17 Marley Pearce, 18 Mesake Doge, 19 Mesake Vocevoce, 20 Rob Leota; 21 Harrison Goddard, 22 Jack Debreczeni, 23 Jarrah McLeod.

British and Irish Lions XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Jamie George, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 James Ryan, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Jac Morgan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Henry Pollock; 9 Ben White, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Owen Farrell (capt.), 13 Jamie Osborne, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Tom Clarkson, 19 Gregor Brown, 20 Ben Earl; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Garry Ringrose.