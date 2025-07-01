Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions continue their preparations for the three-Test series against the Wallabies as they face the Queensland Reds in their third tour game.

The Lions overcame a frisky Western Force side in Perth to get back on track after an opening defeat to Argentina in Dublin, and now switch coasts in Australia to Brisbane for another encounter with a Super Rugby Pacific side.

The win over the Force came at a cost, though, with Tomos Williams ruled out of the tour with a hamstring injury, necessitating a call-up for Scotland scrum half Ben White.

Blair Kinghorn, meanwhile, has also joined up with the squad after winning the Top 14 with Toulouse, though neither he nor compatriot White are yet ready to feature.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When do the Lions play the Reds?

The Queensland Reds host the British and Irish Lions at 11am BST on Wednesday 2 July at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channels from 10am BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or Now.

Team news

While not quite at full strength, the Reds side is bolstered by a few released Wallabies with plenty of quality throughout the 23 named by future Australia coach Les Kiss. Props Aidan Ross and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen are both former All Blacks - the latter has since switched allegiance to Samoa - while Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Seru Uru ensure plenty of carrying prowess within the back five of the pack.

Hard-hitting centre Hunter Paisami will keep the Lions midfield wary while 21-year-old Tim Ryan, nicknamed the “Junkyard Dog”, has real pace and footwork to provide a threat out wide.

The Lions are led by Maro Itoje as Andy Farrell continues his rotation as he seeks to find out as much as he can about his squad and combinations ahead of the Tests. In pleasing news for the head coach, Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan are both fit to feature for the first time after injury niggles, with the pair set to press their case for starting shirts at scrum half and full-back. Gibson-Park combines with Finn Russell in a likely Test half-back pairing.

Itoje is partnered by England chum Ollie Chessum with James Ryan in line for his first appearance of the tour off the bench, while the ever-intriguing back-row balance this time sees two regular opensides in Tom Curry and Jac Morgan flanking No 8 Jack Conan.

Line-ups

Reds XV: 1 Aidan Ross, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen; 4 Josh Canham, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; 6 Seru Uru, 7 John Bryant, 8 Joe Brial; 9 Kalani Thomas, 10 Harry McLaughlin-Phillips; 11 Tim Ryan, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Josh Flook, 14 Lachie Anderson; 15 Jock Campbell (capt.).

Replacements: 16 Josh Nasser, 17 George Blake, 18 Sef Fa’agase, 19 Ryan Smith, 20 Angus Blyth, 21 Connor Vest; 22 Louis Werchon, 23 Isaac Henry.

Lions XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tom Curray, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Finlay Bealham., 19 James Ryan, 20 Ben Earl; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Garry Ringrose.