Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Is Australia v British & Irish Lions on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch second Test at MCG

Everything you need to know about the series against Australia

Harry Latham-Coyle
at the MCG, Melbourne
Saturday 26 July 2025 04:03 EDT
Comments
Andy Farrell’s iconic ‘hurt arena’ speech from British and Irish Lions’ 2013 tour of Australia

The British and Irish Lions tour is underway as the tourists recorded an impressive win in the opening Test match in Brisbane.

The quadrennial trip this year has headed for Australia for three Tests against the Wallabies which forms the jewels in the wider crown of a 10-match itinerary.

First formed in 1888, the Lions brings together the best rugby players in Britain and Ireland to take on the three Southern Hemisphere giants (New Zealand, Australia and South Africa) in turn at four year intervals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tour.

Full schedule

All matches kick off at 11am BST unless stated

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action live on Sky Sports, the broadcast partner of the British and Irish Lions. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Sky Go and NOW.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in