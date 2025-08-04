Dan Sheehan handed four-match suspension for reckless clearout of Tom Lynagh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British and Irish Lions hooker Dan Sheehan has been suspended for four matches following his illegal clearout of Australia’s Tom Lynagh during Saturday’s third Test in Sydney.

The sanction will be reduced to three games, subject to the Ireland and Leinster player successfully completing a coaching intervention course.

Sheehan’s challenge in the first half of the Lions’ 22-12 loss at Accor Stadium went unpunished by Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli before he was retrospectively cited.

Replays showed the 26-year-old’s elbow appeared to make contact with his opponent’s head.

Wallabies fly-half Lynagh kicked a penalty moments after the incident but was then withdrawn for a head injury assessment (HIA) and did not return.

Sheehan will be unavailable for Leinster’s pre-season clash with Cardiff on September 13 and United Rugby Championship (URC) fixtures against South African sides the Stormers and the Sharks on September 26 and October 11 respectively.

If he serves the full four-match ban, the forward will also sit out his province’s URC clash with rivals Munster on October 18.

World Rugby’s independent review committee deemed Sheehan’s actions to be reckless, that contact was made with Lynagh’s head, and ruled the action amounted to a high degree of danger without mitigation.

Sheehan, who was captaining the Lions at the time after skipper Maro Itoje failed an HIA, has accepted the sanction.

However, in his submissions, the player did not agree foul play occurred or that the offence warranted the citing.

Despite their weekend loss, Andy Farrell’s Lions celebrated a 2-1 series success over Australia following victories in Brisbane and Melbourne.