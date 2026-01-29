England’s World Cup-winning head coach John Mitchell signs new contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach John Mitchell has signed a new contract to lead the team to the 2029 World Cup in Australia.

The 61-year-old guided the Red Roses to World Cup glory on home soil last year following a 33-13 victory over Canada in the final at Twickenham in September.

England are currently on a world-record 25-match winning run and have clinched two Six Nations Grand Slams since Mitchell was appointed in 2023.

“I am pleased to extend my time with the Red Roses,” the 2025 World Rugby coach of the year said in a statement.

“This extension provides continuity across a World Cup cycle and enables the programme to operate with a clear, long-term vision.”

Mitchell will be supported by forwards coach Louis Deacon and defence coach Sarah Hunter, while Lou Meadows is set to depart her role as attack coach.

England’s record points-scorer Emily Scarratt, 35, joins the coaching set-up as “lead attack and backs coach” after calling time on her playing career following last year’s World Cup triumph.

“The past three years have been both challenging and rewarding, delivering success at the highest level while allowing for authenticity of individuals within the Red Roses,” continued Mitchell.

“That period has helped establish strong standards, clarity of purpose, greater connections and a culture that wins.

“This emerging group has the opportunity to continue leading our game globally.

“The immediate focus, however, is 2026. There is a strong sense of unfinished opportunities within the group and that will shape our preparation, training approach and ongoing drive to raise our floor as we build our hunger in dynasty.”

England are set to return to action on April 11 when they host Ireland on the opening weekend of the 2026 Women’s Six Nations.