Joe Marler says ‘ridiculous’ haka ‘needs binning’ – then deletes X account

Joe Marler has added extra spice to England’s clash with New Zealand on Saturday by claiming the pre-match haka should be scrapped.

Writing on the social media site X, veteran prop Marler said: “The haka needs binning. It’s ridiculous.”

The 34-year-old then added: “It’s only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the league boys did last week.”

The messages prompted an inevitable backlash from some and Marler subsequently deleted his X account.

Marler has not been selected for the Allianz Stadium showdown with Ellis Genge and Fin Baxter the preferred looseheads in the matchday 23 named on Tuesday. However, he is part of the 36-man training squad that is preparing for the match.

In rugby union, regulations prevent opposing teams crossing the halfway line while New Zealand are performing the Maori war dance.

England were fined in 2019 after contravening the rule ahead of the World Cup semi-final, with Marler going across the line.

The Rugby Football Union has declined to comment on Marler’s social media post.