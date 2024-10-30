Joe Marler’s X account back online after he suggested haka ‘needs binning’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Joe Marler has called for the haka to be scrapped ahead of Saturday’s clash with New Zealand as it emerged the veteran prop has left England camp for personal reasons.

Marler baited the All Blacks ahead of the autumn opener at Allianz Stadium by writing on social media site X on Tuesday night that “The haka needs binning. It’s ridiculous.”

The 34-year-old prop then added: “It’s only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the league boys did last week.”

He subsequently deactivated his account, only for it to return on Wednesday accompanied by a new post clarifying his views.

Marler said: “Context is everything. Just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega rugby fixture. Some wild responses. Big Love x

“Also needed to satisfy my narcissism.”

Marler was not selected for the New Zealand showdown and the PA news agency understands that he left the squad’s Surrey training base on Monday, the day before his inflammatory tweet was published.

The Harlequins front row returned home for personal reasons and his participation in the remaining Autumn Nations Series fixtures against Australia, South Africa and Japan is now up in the air.

He was part of the 36-man training squad picked for Saturday’s blockbuster clash and was expected to be involved in the matchday 23.

Instead, Ellis Genge will start the match with Fin Baxter providing loosehead cover from the bench.

Marler’s comments provoked a backlash in New Zealand, including from David Seymour, leader of the political party ACT which is part of the coalition government.

“I love the haka. It wouldn’t be the All Blacks if they didn’t do the haka,” Seymour told reporters outside Parliament.

“Who is this Joe Marler guy? I’ve never heard of him. An English prop? Well in my experience there are very few props with high IQ. It could be something in that area.”

Mana Epiha, a cultural advisor who works in Maori broadcasting, claimed that Marler was “a little bit lost”.

“If he doesn’t like it, that is probably a good thing. That is not for people to like, it’s for people to tremble in their boots,” Epiha told reporters.

“It’s definitely something that brings about beautiful feelings of our ancestor’s warrior spirits.”