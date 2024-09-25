Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



England look to have secured a new defence coach with Joe El-Abd set to be appointed to Steve Borthwick’s staff.

Head coach Borthwick was left reeling by the decision of Felix Jones to depart his set-up in the wake of the tour of New Zealand, forcing the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to scramble to find a replacement.

Jones, a double World Cup winner with South Africa, had been recruited in a considerable coup at the start of the year but had seen close friend Aled Walters, England’s head of strength of conditioning, depart the set-up to take up a role with Ireland.

The decision of the Irishman to follow Walters in departing Borthwick’s coaching group blindsided the RFU, but the head coach has moved quickly to appoint a replacement.

While Jones has continued working during a 12-month notice period, El-Abd appears set to be in place ahead of England’s November Tests provided compensation can be agreed with Oyonnax, where he is currently head coach.

The 44-year-old has been in charge at the French club, now in ProD2, since 2019 after distinguished stints at an assistant both in Jura city and at Castres, where he helped the club to a Top 14 title.

Steve Borthwick has turned to an old friend to fill a coaching vacancy ( Getty Images )

He is well known to Borthwick – the pair were flatmates while students at the University of Bath and the England head coach was part of El-Abd’s wedding party.

The brother of former footballer Adam, who played more than 300 times for Brighton, the elder El-Abd forged his playing career as a tough-tackling flanker at Bristol, eventually becoming captain of the club in 2008.

His most productive playing days came in France, though, at the end of his career, with three seasons at Toulon followed by two at Oyonnax before a move into coaching after retirement in 2014.

He has been highly-rated by the RFU for some time: in 2019, El-Abd oversaw England’s defence for a non-capped fixture against the Barbarians.

He is thought to have beaten out contenders including Stade Francais coach Paul Gustard, who occupied the role between 2016 and 2018, to become defence coach.

El-Abd will be tasked with taking on the blitz defence system introduced by Jones ahead of the Six Nations, a high-risk, high-reward strategy that was beginning to bear fruit.

His existing relationship with Borthwick will be seen as a plus given the desire for a settled coaching environment after years of turnover and upheaval under Eddie Jones. Borthwick has turned to his trusted lieutenants during his tenure so far, appointing Richard Wigglesworth, Kevin Sinfield, Tom Harrison and Walters to his staff ahead of last year’s World Cup after all had worked with him at Leicester.

Kevin Sinfield is set to remain as part of the England coaching staff ( PA Wire )

Sinfield is now expected to remain with England on a part-time basis having originally announced his intention to seek fresh challenges after the New Zealand tour. Incredibly popular with the players, the rugby league legend is close to agreeing a new contract.

England are likely to head overseas for a training camp ahead of autumn fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan. The 2 November clash with the All Blacks will be the first men’s fixture at the retitled Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.