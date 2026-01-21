England hooker Jamie George to retire at end of next season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England hooker Jamie George will retire at the end of next season.

Three-time Lion George announced his retirement after signing a new one-year deal at Saracens, where he made his senior debut in 2009.

The 35-year-old has won 105 Test caps for England and was a Six Nations title winner in 2016, 2017 and 2020 and has won the Gallagher Prem title six times with Saracens.

“It means a lot to me that I will be retiring a one-club man,” George told the official Saracens website.

“Supporting Saracens is what made me fall in love with the sport.

“Having joined the club as a 14-year-old, this club has not only shaped me as a player but more importantly as a man and I will be eternally grateful for everything that the club has done for me.

“I have always been very open and honest and I wanted to continue to do that with regards to my retirement.

“I’m sure it seems early to be announcing this with another season to go, but I want to make sure I soak up every moment of my final season – I am more motivated than ever to finish my career at Saracens in a successful way.”