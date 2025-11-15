Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After an outstanding win over France, South Africa continue their Quilter Nations Series campaign against Italy.

The Springboks survived the sending off of lock Lood de Jager to cement their status as the best team in the world with a win over the Six Nations winners in Paris.

Rassie Erasmus is likely to rotate his side again for a trip to Turin, although he will be cautious against an Italian side buoyant after beating Australia.

Gonzalo Quesada’s Azzurri pushed the Springboks close in the first of two meetings on South African soil earlier this year and will hope to progress again.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Italy vs South Africa?

Italy vs South Africa is due to kick off at 12.40pm GMT on Saturday 15 November at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 12pm GMT.

Team news

Italy make minimal changes to the side that beat Australia, though Marco Riccioni is preferred to Simone Ferrari at tighthead. Gonzalo Quesada does add an extra forward to the bench to brace for the challenge posed by the Springboks’ forward replacements.

The Springboks team is more heavily altered after the exertions against France a week ago. Siya Kolisi continues as captain but much of the rest of the starting line-up is freshened up, with opportunities for youngsters like Zachary Porthen and Ethan Hooker, who wears No 12 having impressed on the wing during the Rugby Championship.

The bench, as ever, is funky, with no specialist hooker included given Marco van Staden’s capacity to cover from No 8. Andre Esterhuizen and Kwagga Smith provide versatility among the replacements.

Line-ups

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Marco Riccioni; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Andrea Zambonin; 6 Ross Vintcent, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Stephen Varney, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex (capt.), 14 Louis Lynagh; 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: 16 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Riccardo Favretto, 21 David Odiease; 22 Martin Page-Relo, 23 Tommaso Allan.

South Africa XV: 1 Boan Venter, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 3 Zachary Porthen; 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 8 Marco van Staden; 9 Morne van den Berg, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Ethan Hooker, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Edwill van der Merwe; 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Wilco Louw, 18 RG Snyman, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Andre Esterhuizen, 21 Kwagga Smith; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.