Is Italy vs South Africa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Springboks clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the Quilter Nations Series clash
After an outstanding win over France, South Africa continue their Quilter Nations Series campaign against Italy.
The Springboks survived the sending off of lock Lood de Jager to cement their status as the best team in the world with a win over the Six Nations winners in Paris.
Rassie Erasmus is likely to rotate his side again for a trip to Turin, although he will be cautious against an Italian side buoyant after beating Australia.
Gonzalo Quesada’s Azzurri pushed the Springboks close in the first of two meetings on South African soil earlier this year and will hope to progress again.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Italy vs South Africa?
Italy vs South Africa is due to kick off at 12.40pm GMT on Saturday 15 November at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 12pm GMT.
Team news
Italy make minimal changes to the side that beat Australia, though Marco Riccioni is preferred to Simone Ferrari at tighthead. Gonzalo Quesada does add an extra forward to the bench to brace for the challenge posed by the Springboks’ forward replacements.
The Springboks team is more heavily altered after the exertions against France a week ago. Siya Kolisi continues as captain but much of the rest of the starting line-up is freshened up, with opportunities for youngsters like Zachary Porthen and Ethan Hooker, who wears No 12 having impressed on the wing during the Rugby Championship.
The bench, as ever, is funky, with no specialist hooker included given Marco van Staden’s capacity to cover from No 8. Andre Esterhuizen and Kwagga Smith provide versatility among the replacements.
Line-ups
Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Marco Riccioni; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Andrea Zambonin; 6 Ross Vintcent, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Stephen Varney, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex (capt.), 14 Louis Lynagh; 15 Ange Capuozzo.
Replacements: 16 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Riccardo Favretto, 21 David Odiease; 22 Martin Page-Relo, 23 Tommaso Allan.
South Africa XV: 1 Boan Venter, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 3 Zachary Porthen; 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 8 Marco van Staden; 9 Morne van den Berg, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Ethan Hooker, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Edwill van der Merwe; 15 Damian Willemse.
Replacements: 16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Wilco Louw, 18 RG Snyman, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Andre Esterhuizen, 21 Kwagga Smith; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.
