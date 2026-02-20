Why Italy will wear red shirts in Six Nations clash with France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There will be an unfamiliar look to Italy in their Six Nations clash with France as Gonzalo Quesada’s side sport a special red kit in Lille.

The, on this occasion incorrectly-named, Azzurri have traditionally worn white change strips on occasions where there is a colour clash with the opposition.

But a special scarlet shirt will be on show at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy as they debut a new kit commemorating Giuseppe Garibaldi and the Garibaldini.

Born in Nice to a Ligurian family, the general was a key figure in the unification of Italy in the 19th century, with his loyal volunteers who followed him on campaigns known as “redshirts”. These two sides contest the Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy each year.

The new kits were unveiled at Quarto dei Mille near Genoa, where Garibaldi launched the “Expedition of the Thousand” to Sicily in 1860.

A statement from the Italian rugby ferederation (FIR) explained: “The jersey is entirely in ' Garibaldi Red ', a color reminiscent of the jackets worn by Garibaldi's soldiers and which has become synonymous with values ​​such as heroism and indomitable spirit, which the Italian athletes perfectly embody on the pitch.

“To further underscore this tribute, the kit's presentation photoshoot took place in Quarto, with Jacopo Trulla and Alessandro Fusco of the men's national team and Isabella Locatelli and Sara Mannini of the women's team symbolically posing in front of the Monument to the Thousand.”

Italy’s women will also wear the special jersey as they take on France during their Six Nations campaign.