'We want to finish with our best' Captain Doris on Ireland's Six Nations finale vs Italy

Ireland know a win is a must to preserve their Six Nations title hopes as they kick off Super Saturday against Italy.

A hectic final day could be in store with three teams harbouring somewhat realistic hopes of securing the championship. France begin in pole position with a bonus-point win making certain of their place at the top of the table when they play Scotland later having dashed Ireland’s grand slam dreams with a Dublin dismantling last weekend. But the pressure could be piled on Fabien Galthie’s side both by the men in green and England, who play Wales in the middle fixture on this decisive day.

First, though, it will be the defending champions looking to finish with a flourish and move back to the top of the Six Nations tree. An historic three-peat may now feel unlikely but all Ireland can do is take care of business against an Italian team reeling after two poor performances against France and England.

Follow all of the latest from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with our live blog below: