Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland and South Africa meet in another mighty Quilter Nations Series clash as the Springboks look to continue their winning run.

The world champions have not been beaten since losing narrowly to New Zealand at Eden Park during the Rugby Championship, overcoming France and Italy to begin their November campaign despite red cards for Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert in the first half of each encounter.

Mostert’s sending off has since been rescinded but misses out on Rassie Erasmus’s squad to take on an Ireland side arriving with optimism after a strong win over Australia.

Having split a highly competitive series 1-1 in South Africa last summer, a victory here over the Springboks would be a statement win for the hosts.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs South Africa?

Ireland vs South Africa is due to kick off at 5.40pm GMT on Saturday 22 November at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5.30pm GMT. A livestream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Sam Prendergast is retained at fly half by Andy Farrell ahead of Jack Crowley as the pair’s battle for the No 10 shirt continues. Garry Ringrose is fit to return alongside Bundee Aki n the centres, and Josh van der Flier is similarly back amongst things on the flank as captain Caelan Doris reverts to the base of the scrum.

Andrew Porter is restored to the starting side on the loosehead with Paddy McCarthy taking up a role as a replacement.

South Africa bring back a host of first-choice starters after a clunky showing against Italy. Franco Mostert was available after his red card was rescinded but misses out as Ruan Nortje and Eben Etzebeth unite in the second row, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu takes over from Handre Pollard at fly half.

On the bench, RG Snyman is set to hit fifty caps from a replacements unit that also includes Andre Esterhuizen, continuing his hybrid flanker/centre cover role.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Tommy O’Brien; 15 Mack Hansen.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Paddy McCarthy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Cian Prendergast, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Tom Farrell.

South Africa XV: 1 Boan Venter, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Canan Moodie; 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Andre Esterhuzen; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.