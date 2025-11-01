Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nine years on from an historic success over the All Blacks, Ireland return to Chicago to take on New Zealand again.

Then coached by Joe Schmidt, Ireland secured their first ever victory over the world champions at Soldier Field in 2016, ushering in a new era of competitiveness in a rivalry that had long been dominated by the southern hemisphere heavyweights.

New Zealand have, though, won the last two meetings between the pair, following up Rugby World Cup quarter-final victory with success in Dublin last November.

In what should be a special atmosphere in Chicago, could more drama yet be in store?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs New Zealand?

Ireland vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 8.10pm GMT on Saturday 1 November at Soldier Field in Chicago.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+,

Team news

Regular captain Caelan Doris makes his return from injury from the bench for Ireland, with the No 8 set to play his first minutes of the season after missing the British and Irish Lions tour following shoulder surgery. Dan Sheehan skippers the side in his stead.

With Bundee Aki also given a bench role, Stuart McCloskey lines up in midfield outside of Jack Crowley, who is preferred to Sam Prendergast at fly half. Prop Paddy McCarthy, younger brother of absent lock Joe, is set to debut as a replacement.

A fit-again Beauden Barrett takes over from Damian McKenzie at fly half for New Zealand after missing the last game of the Rugby Championship with a shoulder problem. Caleb Clarke is also back amongst things on the wing, with Leicester Fainga’anuku dropped to the bench.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan (capt.), 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Tommy O’Brien; 15 Jamie Osborne.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Paddy McCarthy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Caelan Doris; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Sam Prendergast, 23 Bundee Aki.

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Simon Parker, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Peter Lakai; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 14 Leroy Carter; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Wallace Sititi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 23 Damian McKenzie.