Is Ireland v New Zealand on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Autumn Nations Series

The Autumn Nations Series continues with a blockbuster Friday night clash between Ireland and New Zealand in Dublin.

The All Blacks kickstarted their European tour with a narrow win over England on the opening weekend of November action, restoring the belief for Scott Robertson’s side after a difficult Rugby Championship.

But a short turnaround could pose problems as they travel across to Dublin for a rematch of last year’s World Cup quarter-final.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland came out on the losing side in a Paris thriller then and will be out for a measure of revenge as they begin their final campaign before the head coach’s Lions sabbatical.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs New Zealand?

Ireland vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 8.10pm GMT on Friday 8 November at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Ireland have suffered mixed injury news in the front row, where Ronan Kelleher is fit to start at hooker but Leinster colleague Tadhg Furlong is ruled out with a hamstring issue. Finlay Bealham steps in at tighthead while wing Mack Hansen is set for his first appearance in Irish green since last year’s World Cup quarter-final. Jack Crowley gets the nod ahead of Ciaran Frawley at fly half.

New Zealand are without fly half Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor, who both failed head injury assessments during the win over England. Damian McKenzie steps into the starting side after a pivotal cameo off the bench last week, while Taylor’s replacement Asafo Aumua was similarly effective having been forced on inside ten minutes.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Tom O’Toole, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Peter O’Mahony; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Jamie Osborne.

New Zealand XV: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Asafo Aumua, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Mark Tele’a; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 George Bell, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Samipeni Finau; 21 Cam Roigard, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Stephen Perofeta.

Odds

Ireland win 4/9

Draw 25/1

New Zealand win 11/5

