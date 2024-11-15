Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ireland will hope to bounce back from their defeat to New Zealand rugby as they host Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

The loss last Friday to the All Blacks was the first for Andy Farrell’s side in Dublin for three and a half years, with an uncharacteristically sloppy and inaccurate performance cause for concern.

This could well prove another tricky fixture, too, with the Pumas riding high on the back of an excellent Rugby Championship campaign and thrashing of Italy in their November opener.

Visiting head coach Felipe Contepomi enjoyed significant stints at Leinster as both a player and a coach and will hope that his inside knowledge counts as Argentina seek another significant win.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ireland vs Argentina?

Ireland vs Argentina is due to kick off at 8.10pm GMT on Friday 15 November at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

There is just a single change to the Ireland starting team despite defeat to New Zealand as Robbie Henshaw steps in for Bundee Aki at inside centre. Of greater intrigue is a bench reshuffle that sees a promising Leinster pair in prop Thomas Clarkson and fly half Sam Prendergast primed for debuts; at the other end of the experience spectrum, club colleague Cian Healy will match the record cap tally of Brian O’Driscoll if he makes his 133rd appearance for Ireland.

Felipe Contepomi makes three changes to the Argentina side that beat Italy, with vice captain Pablo Matera recalled on the flank after serving a suspension and a returning Guido Petti also adding back five ballast in the pack. Matias Moroni takes the place of Matias Orlando at inside centre, while the versatile Santiago Carreras has recovered sufficiently from a calf issue to offer fly half and full-back cover on a bench that also includes uncapped centre Justo Piccardo.

Line-ups

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (captain); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Peter O’Mahony; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Sam Prendergast, 23 Jamie Osborne.

Argentina XV: 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 3 Joel Sclavi; 4 Guido Petti, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Joaquin Oviedo; 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 10 Tomas Albornoz; 11 Bautista Delguy, 12 Matias Moroni, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Ignacio Calles, 18 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Santiago Grondona; 21 Gonzalo Garcia, 22 Santiago Carreras, 23 Justo Piccardo.

