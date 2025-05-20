Immanuel Feyi-Waboso eyes comeback after being named in England training squad

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will make his first appearance in an England squad since November as he closes in on his comeback from a dislocated shoulder.
Feyi-Waboso has been included in a 33-man training squad for a two-day camp at England’s Surrey base as preparations begin for the summer tour to Argentina and the United States.
The 22-year-old Exeter wing has yet to play in 2025 after undergoing surgery to repair an injury sustained on club duty in December, but could feature in the Chiefs’ final match of the season against Sale on May 31.
