France and South Africa collide in a mammoth meeting of rugby heavyweights in Paris.

The two sides return to the scene of their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final classic for a first meeting since the tournament that pits the Six Nations champions against the winners of the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks ejected France from their home tournament two years ago en route to a second successive success and have since rebuilt impressively.

But the hosts will be out for a measure of revenge in a mouthwatering encounter between perhaps the two finest teams in the world.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs South Africa?

France vs South Africa is due to kick off at 8.10pm GMT on Saturday 8 November at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 8pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

France hand starts to inexperienced props Baptiste Erdocio and Regis Montagne, who made their debuts on the summer tour of New Zealand. Gael Fickou continues as captain in the absence of the injured Antoine Dupont while Mickael Guillard, a breakthrough star of 2025, is preferred to Gregory Alldritt at No 8.

Replacement hooker Guillaume Cramont is primed for a debut from a bench that includes six forwards.

Siya Kolisi brings up a century of Springboks caps as he skippers the South Africa side in Paris. Boan Venter takes the place of the injured Ox Nche at loosehead, while the return of Damian Willemse sees Cheslin Kolbe shift to his usual spot on the right wing.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is again backed at fly half ahead of Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard, while Andre Esterhuizen continues to provide both back row and centre cover among the replacements.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Baptiste Erdocio, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Regis Montagne; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou; 6 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Mickael Guillard; 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Romain Ntamack; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Gael Fickou (capt.), 13 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Guillaume Cramont, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Hugo Auradou, 21 Oscar Jegou; 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Nicolas Depoortere.

South Africa XV: 1 Boan Venter, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Ruan Nortje, 21 Andre Esterhuizen; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.