Alex Matthews ready for ‘brilliant battle’ against France

Alex Matthews insists England are determined to show their killer instinct against France in Saturday’s World Cup semi-final at Ashton Gate.

The Red Roses are “ready for a fight” according to their forwards coach Louis Deacon – and their two most recent Allianz Stadium collisions with their Six Nations rivals show why that means playing until the final whistle.

On both occasions England built commanding leads only to crumble when France staged electric comebacks, triumphing 38-33 in 2023 and 43-42 in 2025 but each time saved by the final whistle.

A 16-Test winning run in the fixture dating back to 2018 is evidence of their mastery over Les Bleues, but the near misses have been referenced by head coach John Mitchell as they target a place in next Saturday’s final at Twickenham.

“It’s something we have addressed,” said Matthews, England’s veteran number eight and 2014 World Cup winner.

“We spoke to Mitch about how we had put a ceiling on how we play, but actually if the game plan is working then don’t take the foot off, just keep going.

“Don’t get bored with what is going well. It’s definitely something we have addressed.

“France are a very physical and emotional team. It’s just always such a brilliant battle and that why I love playing them, whether that’s first cap or 50th cap.

“It’s these games you thrive off and you do all of that hard work to play in. You want those battles, you want to be beaten up in those little moments.”

France are aiming to draw strength from adversity after key forwards Axelle Berthoumieu and Manae Feleu were banned for biting and a dangerous tackle respectively against Ireland last Sunday, while losing fly-half Lina Queyroi to concussion is also a blow.

England are strong favourites to register a record-extending 32nd successive victory, but Deacon insists they must be patient.

“It’s going to take a while. It’ll take probably 80 minutes and we’ll have to win the game more than once,” Deacon said.

“The French will be ready for it and we’re prepared for the game to go down to the wire. We are ready to fight, we are ready to hunt them down.”