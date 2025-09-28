England heroes party until dawn in boozy Rugby World Cup celebrations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It wasn’t even a remote possibility that the Red Roses were going to turn in for an early night after delivering on their promise of a triumphant home Women’s World Cup.

England beat Canada 33-13 to secure their third World Cup crown and first for 11 years in supreme fashion, righting the wrongs of the last two tournaments that ended in final defeat.

Victory at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham came in front of a record crowd for any women’s rugby fixture and extended England’s winning streak to 33 consecutive matches.

open image in gallery England captain Zoe Aldcroft lifted the World Cup trophy ( Getty Images )

And there was no rest for the wicked as far as England’s rugby heroes were concerned, who partied into the night in boozy celebrations.

After departing the pitch, champagne and tinnies became ever-present as the players were showered in bubbly, setting the tone for the raucous blowout to come.

One of the side’s biggest personalities in Hannah Botterman was shown celebrating wildly in the Twickenham dressing room, knee sliding across the floor with the trophy in hand.

The 26-year-old prop later returned to an empty pitch while smoking a cigar, joining her teammates to belt out a reworked version of Gala cult classic “Freed From Desire” with the lyrics: “England’s on fire”.

Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison shared images on their Instagram draped in gold confetti while wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, biting their medals in front of a “world champions” sign.

As Ellie Kildunne took to the mixed zone, she was sporting an England cowboy hat as well as her medal, while Zoe Aldcroft was sure to capture the moment during her own press conference, bringing out a disposable camera and taking snaps of the journalists in attendance.

And while they continued to let loose into the night, the players made sure to take a moment to absorb their achievement, with Megan Jones seen sitting on the stage at Twickenham as fans filtered out.

The team went on to party until dawn, residing in the famous Cabbage Patch pub from midnight onwards, with Aldcroft and Botterman the last two standing at 6:30am.

open image in gallery Hannah Botterman rubbing her eye after a heavy night of celebration ( Getty Images )

However, they will need to shake off any hangovers as the celebrations continue on Sunday afternoon.

Fans have been invited to celebrate with the team in a special event at Battersea on Sunday 28 September, which runs from 2pm BST to 4pm.

The event will take place at North Park along the riverside area of Battersea Power Station. It will be shown live on BBC1 from 3pm and England Rugby’s YouTube channel, with their last World Cup-winning captain Katy Daley-Mclean hosting alongside former England international Topsy Ojo.