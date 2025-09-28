England heroes party until dawn in boozy Rugby World Cup celebrations
The Red Roses resided in the Cabbage Patch from midnight onwards with Zoe Aldcroft and Hannah Botterman partying until 6:30am
It wasn’t even a remote possibility that the Red Roses were going to turn in for an early night after delivering on their promise of a triumphant home Women’s World Cup.
England beat Canada 33-13 to secure their third World Cup crown and first for 11 years in supreme fashion, righting the wrongs of the last two tournaments that ended in final defeat.
Victory at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham came in front of a record crowd for any women’s rugby fixture and extended England’s winning streak to 33 consecutive matches.
And there was no rest for the wicked as far as England’s rugby heroes were concerned, who partied into the night in boozy celebrations.
After departing the pitch, champagne and tinnies became ever-present as the players were showered in bubbly, setting the tone for the raucous blowout to come.
One of the side’s biggest personalities in Hannah Botterman was shown celebrating wildly in the Twickenham dressing room, knee sliding across the floor with the trophy in hand.
The 26-year-old prop later returned to an empty pitch while smoking a cigar, joining her teammates to belt out a reworked version of Gala cult classic “Freed From Desire” with the lyrics: “England’s on fire”.
Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison shared images on their Instagram draped in gold confetti while wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, biting their medals in front of a “world champions” sign.
As Ellie Kildunne took to the mixed zone, she was sporting an England cowboy hat as well as her medal, while Zoe Aldcroft was sure to capture the moment during her own press conference, bringing out a disposable camera and taking snaps of the journalists in attendance.
And while they continued to let loose into the night, the players made sure to take a moment to absorb their achievement, with Megan Jones seen sitting on the stage at Twickenham as fans filtered out.
The team went on to party until dawn, residing in the famous Cabbage Patch pub from midnight onwards, with Aldcroft and Botterman the last two standing at 6:30am.
However, they will need to shake off any hangovers as the celebrations continue on Sunday afternoon.
Fans have been invited to celebrate with the team in a special event at Battersea on Sunday 28 September, which runs from 2pm BST to 4pm.
The event will take place at North Park along the riverside area of Battersea Power Station. It will be shown live on BBC1 from 3pm and England Rugby’s YouTube channel, with their last World Cup-winning captain Katy Daley-Mclean hosting alongside former England international Topsy Ojo.
