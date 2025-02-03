Cadan Murley a doubt as England prepare for France
The wing scored a debut try against Ireland but missed this week’s first training session with a foot injury.
Cadan Murley has emerged as a doubt for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France on Saturday because of a foot problem.
Murley suffered the injury during the 27-22 defeat by Ireland in Dublin and was forced to miss the first training session of the week at the squad’s Surrey training base to continue rehabilitation.
The 25-year-old Harlequins wing made his Test debut at the Aviva Stadium and while he ran in the opening try, he was responsible for two glaring errors that invited pressure on to England, leaving him fighting for his place in the team.
Head coach Steve Borthwick names his team for the round two fixture at Allianz Stadium on Thursday and Murley received backing on social media from former England captain Will Carling.
“For those throwing the mud, the truth is @cadan_murley scored a try, assisted another and made a try saving tackle, alongside other positive additions to Englands performance,” Carling said on X.
“He made a couple of mistakes, who doesn’t on their debut!! But overall, he should be proud, I hope he is.”
Ollie Sleightholme is the most likely alternative to fill the number 11 jersey if Murley is ruled out as England look to give their Six Nations lift-off after a disappointing start in Dublin.