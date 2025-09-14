Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will attempt to surpass their own record winning run as they seek a 31st consecutive victory in their Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland.

The Red Roses remain strong favourites to triumph on home soil having progressed through the pool stages with three sizeable scorelines, though a sticky opening half-hour against Australia last week perhaps gave head coach John Mitchell a bit to think about.

Mitchell welcomes back his captain Zoe Aldcroft to the back row, but full-back Ellie Kildunne and prop Hannah Botterman. miss out due to injury.

Scotland, meanwhile, are seeking a first win over England since 1999 in what could prove the final game for head coach Bryan Easson, who will leave his role after this tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Scotland?

England vs Scotland is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 14 September at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 3.30pm BST.

Team news

England are bolstered by the availability of skipper Zoe Aldcroft, who missed the pool stage clashes with Samoa and Australia with injury. Helena Rowland takes the place of Ellie Kildunne, who is working through concussion return-to-play protocols, at full-back, while Holly Aitchison is given a first start of the tournament at fly half.

Kelsey Clifford deputises for Hannah Botterman at loosehead prop, and Aldcroft’s return sees Morwenna Talling moved into the second row.

Christine Belisle is brought straight into the starting Scotland side having been called up as an injury replacement this week, with Bryan Easson praising the tighthead’s experience and ability to hit the ground running. Jade Konkel comes into the starting back row in what could prove the No 8’s final game after announcing that she will retire after the tournament in the week.

A backline that has fired in this tournament is unchanged, with Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd hoping to add to their combined nine tries so far.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Rosie Galligan; 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt.), 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews; 9 Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, 10 Holly Aitchison; 11 Jess Breach, 12 Tatyana Heard, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Helena Rowland.

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Maddie Feaunati; 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Emma Sing.

Scotland XV: 1 Leah Bartlett, 2 Lana Skeldon, 3 Christine Belisle; 4 Emma Wassell, 5 Sarah Bonar; 6 Rachel Malcolm (capt.), 7 Evie Gallagher, 8 Jade Konkel; 9 Leia Brebner-Holden, 10 Helen Nelson; 11 Francesca McGhie, 12 Lisa Thomson, 13 Emma Orr, 14 Rhona Lloyd; 15 Chloe Rollie.

Replacements: 16 Elis Martin, 17 Molly Wright, 18 Molly Poolman, 19 Eva Donaldson, 20 Rachel McLachlan, 21 Alex Stewart; 22 Caity Mattinson, 23 Evie Wills.