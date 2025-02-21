Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are on the hunt for an elusive Calcutta Cup success as Scotland travel south to Twickenham for a key Six Nations meeting.

Gregor Townsend’s side have triumphed in each of the last four meetings between the two rivals, and will be seeking to again throw England’s campaign off the rails.

The visitors are in need of a big performance after significant criticism for a lifeless showing against Ireland that left hopes of a true title bid once more in tatters.

But this is an occasion upon which Townsend’s men usually produce their best, with England facing a significant challenge as they attempt to back up their breakthrough win against France.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Scotland?

The Calcutta Cup clash is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 22 February at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4pm. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

England have made a single alteration to the starting side that beat France, with Ollie Chessum replacing club colleague George Martin in the second row. The larger of the Leicester locks moves on to the bench while the Fin Smith and Marcus Smith playmaking axis is retained. Six forwards are named on a bench that provided a significant impact in their last outing, though George Martin is not among them - the Leicester lock is out with a knock so Ted Hill is primed for a first international appearance in nearly four years.

Finn Russell has been passed fit to feature for Scotland after his sickening clash of heads with Darcy Graham against Ireland, though the wing has not come through return-to-play protocols and misses out. Kyle Rowe is thus brought in on the wing while Pierre Schoeman returns to the team at loosehead prop. Former captain Jamie Ritchie is also back amongst the starting side, beginning opposite current co-captain Rory Darge on the flank.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje (captain), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Tom Willis; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Henry Slade, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Marcus Smith

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 George Martin, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South, 21 Ben Curry; 22 Harry Randall, 23 Elliot Daly.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell (co-capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Tom Jordan, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Rowe; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Gregor Brown, 21 Matt Fagerson; 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Stafford McDowall.

