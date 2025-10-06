Lewis Moody vows to ’embrace life’ after motor neurone disease diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England captain Lewis Moody is determined to “embrace life” after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 2003 World Cup winner learned two weeks ago that he has the incurable muscle-wasting condition that has caused the death of fellow rugby players Doddie Weir, Rob Burrow and Joost van der Westhuizen.

A ferocious openside with a fearless playing style, Moody was nicknamed ‘Mad Dog’ in a career that produced 71 caps, three Tests for the British and Irish Lions and multiple domestic and European titles during a golden era for his club Leicester.

Now the 47-year-old, along with his wife Annie and their two sons, is facing his toughest fight of all after receiving news that he is finding difficult to accept.

“It’s not that I don’t understand where it’s going, we understand that, but there is absolutely a reluctance to look the future in the face for now,” Moody told BBC Breakfast.

“Maybe that’s shock or maybe I process things differently, and once I have the information, it’s easier.

“You’re given this diagnosis of MND and we’re rightly quite emotional about it, but it’s so strange because I feel like nothing’s wrong.

“I don’t feel ill. I don’t feel unwell. My symptoms are very minor. I have a bit of muscle-wasting in the hand and the shoulder.

“I’m still capable of doing anything and everything. And hopefully that will continue for as long as is possible.”

Moody added in a statement: “For now, please know I feel your love and support. All I ask is that I am given some space to navigate this with my wife and sons and those closest to us.

“But without doubt, I will continue to embrace life and grasp opportunities in the same way I always have.”

Messages of support for Moody have flooded in since news of his condition was announced on Monday morning.

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney described Moody as “one of the toughest and most fearless players ever to don a back-row shirt”, adding that “his contribution to rugby, both on and off the field, reflects the very best of our sport’s values”.

Leicester and Bath have spoken of the impact he has made in the only two clubs he served during his 16-year playing career and there has also been a tribute from the Lions.

Kevin Sinfield has offered to help Moody after becoming a campaigner for MND when Burrow, his friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate, was diagnosed with the condition in 2019. Burrow died aged 41 in June last year.

“I’m obviously very saddened by the news,” said England assistant coach Sinfield, who has raised more than £10million to fund research and increase awareness of the disease.

“I’d like to wish Lewis and all his family and friends the very best. I’ll support in any way I can. We have to keep fighting MND together.”

Former Leicester and Gloucester second row Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2022 at the age of 34, has told Moody that “we will be here for you as and when you need”.

Moody’s diagnosis follows a number of cases among high-profile sportsmen, including footballers Stephen Darby and Len Johnrose and cricketer Sid Lawrence.

However, Dr Mike Rogers, director of research and innovation at MND Association, said there is no definitive link between playing sports and developing the condition.