Rugby World Cup: England favourites on home soil as women’s rugby seeks to shine

England head into their home World Cup as red-hot favourites amid record-breaking ticket sales and optimism of women’s rugby hitting new heights.

The formidable Red Roses have swept aside all before them since suffering defeat to New Zealand in the final of the 2022 tournament.

Even that agonising 34-31 loss in Auckland – the team’s solitary setback in their past 58 matches – was mitigated by an early red card for wing Lydia Thompson.

England have now gone 27 games and more than 1,000 days without defeat, clinched seven consecutive Six Nations titles, and avenged heartbreak at the hands of the Black Ferns by winning three subsequent meetings.

John Mitchell’s hosts kick off their quest for World Cup glory on Friday evening against the United States in Sunderland and will also face Samoa and Australia in Pool A.

Lifting silverware at Twickenham is the obvious aim but it is intertwined with ambitions of elevating the women’s game.

England’s players have repeatedly cited as inspiration the substantial growth of women’s football sparked by the Lionesses winning Euro 2022 at Wembley before retaining the title this summer in Switzerland.

Sally Horrox, World Rugby’s chief of women’s rugby, also senses a major opportunity in the next five weeks.

“The time is now for women’s rugby, the time is now for women’s sport,” she said

“It’s hugely important we make the very most of this opportunity. What we experience here in England will be that launchpad for future growth.”

Since the USA won the inaugural World Cup in 1991, only six-time champions New Zealand and two-time winners England have triumphed.

For 2025, the competition has expanded from 12 teams to 16, a new sterling silver trophy has been unveiled and the appetite of spectators is already unprecedented.

More than 375,000 of the 470,000 available tickets for 32 matches across eight cities have been snapped up, with the record attendance for a women’s rugby match set to be smashed on Saturday, September 27 in the sold-out final at the 82,000-capacity Allianz Stadium in south-west London.

England may bear the bulk of expectation but there is plenty of anticipation among the other home nations.

Wales and Scotland clash in a potentially-pivotal opening Pool B fixture ahead of showdowns with group favourites Canada, who sit second in the global standings, and Fiji.

Fifth-ranked Ireland will attempt to make up for the disappointment of failing to qualify for the last World Cup by progressing from Pool C, which they conclude against New Zealand after facing Japan and Spain.

Meanwhile, South America will be represented for the first time as lone debutants Brazil bid to upset France, South Africa and Italy in Pool D.

If the tournament is to leave a lasting legacy, it will require a host of star names to lead the way.

World player of the year Ellie Kildunne headlines the standout talent in the England camp, while exciting 18-year-old Australian Caitlyn Halse, New Zealand back-row Jorja Miller and Canada’s Sophie de Goede each have the potential to light up proceedings.

The ingredients are all there for a genuine showcase of the women’s game at its finest which could well become a watershed moment.

If England can handle the pressure, a landmark victory on home soil – and third overall following successes in 1994 and 2014 – would be one to savour.

If not, New Zealand, Canada and France are the leading contenders to capitalise.